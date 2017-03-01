Cuomo announces women, minority business owner expos

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo last week announced the 2017 Regional Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises Opportunities Expo Series will take place between March 16 and June 22. Regional events are scheduled in Mid-Hudson, New York City, Finger Lakes, North Country, Southern Tier and central New York. The expos will include workshops, panel discussions and information about state sponsored financial and technical assistance.

