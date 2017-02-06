Bash & Pop - Anything Could Happen

When The Replacements ended their 33-show reunion tour in June 2015, founding bassist Tommy Stinson walked away with his head held high. Armed with a pocketful of new songs and a clean slate, he holed up in his home studio in Hudson, NY and played solo tour dates with a group of A+ players/friends backing him, including Luther Dickinson, Frank Ferrer, Cat Popper, Steve Selvidge, and Joe "The Kid" Sirois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brookale Public Radio.