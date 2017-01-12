Will President Trump be 'a real leader' or blustering bully?
Will President Donald Trump be the blustering bully who came to Sullivan County in 2000 to muscle in on a Monticello Raceway casino or block it if he couldn't – even if it meant breaking the law? Trump was running several Atlantic City casinos that would have been hurt by the proposed St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Indian casino at the Raceway.
