Tommy Stinson on Guns N' Roses, Bash & Pop and a New Replacements Album

Speaking on the phone from his home in Hudson, N.Y., Stinson-the spiky-haired, rabble-rousing bassist of beloved college-rock heroes the Replacements , leader of the recently reformed Bash & Pop , and former bassist of Guns N' Roses-is spitting out cuss words left and right, and with tongue firmly in cheek, spewing venom toward his Replacements bandmate Paul Westerberg. Those well versed with Trouble Boys: The True Story of The Replacements , music writer Bob Mehr's trainwreck-turned-triumphant tell-all and one of 2016's best music books , know the brotherly love/hate relationship Westerberg and Stinson have endured and the sloshed shenanigans they've become notorious for since founding their legendary band in 1979.

