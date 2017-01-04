This secret New York suburb is teemin...

This secret New York suburb is teeming with celebrities :0

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: New York Post

Diane Sawyer's old house in Snedens Landing, which has three bedrooms and overlooks the Hudson River, is on the market for $4.6 million. The secluded enclave, some 12 miles north of the George Washington Bridge, is high up along the Hudson River where trains don't pass and people like their privacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County Nov '16 nelsonsblood 7
News L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07) Sep '16 Psquich 5
Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany Aug '16 cindyandben 2
News Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07) Aug '16 Gibsonownersclub 48
News Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16) Jul '16 hugs not thugs 1
voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Trump 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10) Sep '15 George scwartz 5
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Hudson, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,516 • Total comments across all topics: 277,617,439

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC