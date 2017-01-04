This secret New York suburb is teeming with celebrities :0
Diane Sawyer's old house in Snedens Landing, which has three bedrooms and overlooks the Hudson River, is on the market for $4.6 million. The secluded enclave, some 12 miles north of the George Washington Bridge, is high up along the Hudson River where trains don't pass and people like their privacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany
|Aug '16
|cindyandben
|2
|Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07)
|Aug '16
|Gibsonownersclub
|48
|Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hugs not thugs
|1
|voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Trump
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|George scwartz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC