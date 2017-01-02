's author questionnaire: 5 books to start your new year off right

For the first wave of new books to come out in 2017, I posed a series of questions - with, as always, a few verbal restrictions - to five authors with new books: Kris D'Agostino , Derek B. Miller , Ottessa Moshfegh , Jon Raymond , and Emily Ruskovich . D'Agostino: Death, family, "old" things & "old" feeling, siblings, online panty fetishism, Hollywood celebrities, Hurricane Sandy, the immediacy and bizarre emotional rollercoaster of grief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.