's author questionnaire: 5 books to start your new year off right
For the first wave of new books to come out in 2017, I posed a series of questions - with, as always, a few verbal restrictions - to five authors with new books: Kris D'Agostino , Derek B. Miller , Ottessa Moshfegh , Jon Raymond , and Emily Ruskovich . D'Agostino: Death, family, "old" things & "old" feeling, siblings, online panty fetishism, Hollywood celebrities, Hurricane Sandy, the immediacy and bizarre emotional rollercoaster of grief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany
|Aug '16
|cindyandben
|2
|Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07)
|Aug '16
|Gibsonownersclub
|48
|Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hugs not thugs
|1
|voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Trump
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|George scwartz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC