Police Round Up 16 Suspects For Impai...

Police Round Up 16 Suspects For Impaired Driving In Hudson Valley Detail

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Cortlandt Daily Voice

In an effort to reduce drunk and impaired driving, 16 people were charged with DWI during a special detail by Troop K of the New York State Police between Friday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 8 in Columbia, Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester Counties, according to state police. Jan. 6: Daniel Hyppolite, 32, of Spring Valley, was charged with DWI after a DOT plow operator contacted the state police when he saw Hyppolite sleeping in his vehicle in the middle lane of the Taconic State Parkway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cortlandt Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County Nov '16 nelsonsblood 7
News L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07) Sep '16 Psquich 5
Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany Aug '16 cindyandben 2
News Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07) Aug '16 Gibsonownersclub 48
News Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16) Jul '16 hugs not thugs 1
voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Trump 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10) Sep '15 George scwartz 5
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Hudson, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,935 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,087

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC