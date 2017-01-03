Police Round Up 16 Suspects For Impaired Driving In Hudson Valley Detail

In an effort to reduce drunk and impaired driving, 16 people were charged with DWI during a special detail by Troop K of the New York State Police between Friday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 8 in Columbia, Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester Counties, according to state police. Jan. 6: Daniel Hyppolite, 32, of Spring Valley, was charged with DWI after a DOT plow operator contacted the state police when he saw Hyppolite sleeping in his vehicle in the middle lane of the Taconic State Parkway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cortlandt Daily Voice.