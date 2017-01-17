OPINION: Has killing 70,000 birds mad...

OPINION: Has killing 70,000 birds made airline flights safer in NYC?

Eight years ago on Jan. 15, pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger flew into a flock of large Canada geese, forcing an emergency landing in the Hudson River. Since that day, more than 70,000 birds have been rounded up and killed in an attempt to further prevent destructive bird strikes in the greater New York City area.

