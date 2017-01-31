NY governor outlines plan for Adirond...

NY governor outlines plan for Adirondack tourism hub

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: North County Public Radio

The Frontier Town theme park in North Hudson, closed for decades, could be the site of a new tourism gateway to the Adirondacks. Photo: Mobilus In Mobili , Creative Commons, some rights reserved NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a new tourism hub planned for the eastern Adirondacks will include a craft brewery, a visitor's information center and a new state campground.

