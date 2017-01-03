Learn about African-Americans in Saratoga battles

The American Revolution Round Table of the Hudson and Mohawk Valleys presents "Brave and Gallant: Black and African-American Military Men at Saratoga" at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Schuylerville Town Hall, 12 Spring St. Nearly 400 of black or African American soldiers fought among the British, Hessians and Americans in the 1777 Battles of Saratoga. Black men and boys volunteered or were forced to fight on either side.

