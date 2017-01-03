Hudson Valley seen as a breadbasket for New York City

Stephanie Bartzick, 24, collects eggs at the Laughing Earth Farm on Monday Jan. 2, 2017, in Brunswick, N.Y. Stephanie Bartzick, 24, collects eggs at the Laughing Earth Farm on Monday Jan. 2, 2017, in Brunswick, N.Y. A large chicken house at the Laughing Earth Farm on Monday Jan. 2, 2017, in Brunswick, N.Y. A large chicken house at the Laughing Earth Farm on Monday Jan. 2, 2017, in Brunswick, N.Y. Pigs enjoy a mountain view at the Laughing Earth Farm on Monday Jan. 2, 2017, in Brunswick, N.Y. Pigs enjoy a mountain view at the Laughing Earth Farm on Monday Jan. 2, 2017, in Brunswick, N.Y. A large rooster checks out the scenery at the Laughing Earth Farm on Monday Jan. 2, 2017, in Brunswick, N.Y. A large rooster checks out the scenery at the Laughing Earth Farm on Monday Jan. 2, 2017, in Brunswick, N.Y. A sign to slow traffic on the farm at the Laughing Earth Farm on Monday Jan. 2, 2017, in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.