Gul Turkmenoglu has been appointed General Manager at The Benjamin, New York City - NY, USA

Gul Turkmenoglu has joined New York-based Denihan Hospitality as general manager of The Benjamin in midtown Manhattan. She will oversee operations, finance and sales and marketing for the 209-room luxury midtown Manhattan hotel, reporting directly to Edward Maynard, Denihan's EVP, Operations.

