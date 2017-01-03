Gladys Parks Holness - Greenwood
Mrs. Gladys Parks Holness 66, of 706 Sydney Drive formerly of Hudson NY passed January 7, 2017 at Hospice Care of the Piedmont. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.
