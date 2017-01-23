Farnese lawyer: Why are the feds investigating in local party politics?

With less than a week until his trial, State Sen. Larry Farnese urged a federal judge to throw out the charges against him, accusing prosecutors of overstepping their authority and seeking to criminalize the type of routine politicking that has existed in the Democratic City Committee for decades. Farnese, 48, is accused of using $6,000 in campaign funds to buy the vote of a committeewoman in his 2011 bid to become the leader of South Philadelphia's Eighth Ward - allegations he has denied.

