Entergy to Close Indian Point Nuclear Plant in Landmark Agreement

New York State and Entergy have reached an agreement for the shutdown of the two aging nuclear reactors at the Indian Point Energy Center by 2021. These dates are very likely sooner than what could have been achieved through litigation, which could have dragged on much longer, with no guarantee of success.

