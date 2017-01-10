Cuomo pitches 750-mile biking-hiking ...

Cuomo pitches 750-mile biking-hiking trail plan for NY state

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing to complete and connect two greenway trails crisscrossing the state from Manhattan to Canada and from Albany to Buffalo to create a 750-mile paved biking and hiking route that will be marketed as a national tourist destination. "We want to build the largest multi-use trail in the nation," said the Democratic governor at a state of the state speech Tuesday in Westchester County.

