Croton-On-Hudson Driver Arrested With...

Croton-On-Hudson Driver Arrested With BAC Nearly Double Legal Limit

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Cortlandt Daily Voice

New York State Police troopers were busy over the weekend, as they continue their "efforts to remove intoxicated and impaired drivers" from the roadways throughout Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester Counties. In the stretch of time between Friday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 8, police made nearly 20 arrests and issued dozens of tickets to various motorists for driving while intoxicated and drug offenses over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cortlandt Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County Nov '16 nelsonsblood 7
News L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07) Sep '16 Psquich 5
Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany Aug '16 cindyandben 2
News Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07) Aug '16 Gibsonownersclub 48
News Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16) Jul '16 hugs not thugs 1
voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Trump 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10) Sep '15 George scwartz 5
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Hudson, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,192

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC