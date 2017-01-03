Croton-On-Hudson Driver Arrested With BAC Nearly Double Legal Limit
New York State Police troopers were busy over the weekend, as they continue their "efforts to remove intoxicated and impaired drivers" from the roadways throughout Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester Counties. In the stretch of time between Friday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 8, police made nearly 20 arrests and issued dozens of tickets to various motorists for driving while intoxicated and drug offenses over the weekend.
