COMIN' SOON: New Concert Announcements

Club Helsinki in Hudson welcomes the roots music duo of Rhiannon Giddens & Dirk Powell at 9pm on Friday, March 3 ; Elise Testone at 9pm on Friday, March 24 ; and Bridget Kearney at 9pm on Saturday, April 22 . Hollis hip-hopster Ja Rule grabs the spotlight at the Upstate Concert Hall in Clifton Park at 8pm on Saturday, March 4. Tickets are priced at $25 in advance; $25 at the door.

