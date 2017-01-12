Carly Simon's gay ex-husbandtells all...

Carly Simon's gay ex-husbandtells all in new memoir

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Jim Hart tells of his life with 'neurotic' wife in upcoming memoir, 'Lucky Jim' and DailyMail.com has a sneak peek of the revealing book The book details his struggle with addiction, his sexuality and his 20-year marriage to the You're So Vain singer following her split from James Taylor Carly hated the way Hart kissed and her husband wasn't surprised given his predilection for dialing up gay phone lines and going to gay cruising spots Carly was close to the Clintons and she and Hart spent some 'odd nights' at Camp David while awaiting the final impeachment vote over the Monica Lewinsky affair 'I made Jackie happy by teaching her how to dance', writes Hart, 'she was gyrating in front of me.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County Nov '16 nelsonsblood 7
News L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07) Sep '16 Psquich 5
Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany Aug '16 cindyandben 2
News Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07) Aug '16 Gibsonownersclub 48
News Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16) Jul '16 hugs not thugs 1
voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Trump 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10) Sep '15 George scwartz 5
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Hudson, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,428 • Total comments across all topics: 277,965,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC