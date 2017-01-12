Carly Simon's gay ex-husbandtells all in new memoir

Jim Hart tells of his life with 'neurotic' wife in upcoming memoir, 'Lucky Jim' and DailyMail.com has a sneak peek of the revealing book The book details his struggle with addiction, his sexuality and his 20-year marriage to the You're So Vain singer following her split from James Taylor Carly hated the way Hart kissed and her husband wasn't surprised given his predilection for dialing up gay phone lines and going to gay cruising spots Carly was close to the Clintons and she and Hart spent some 'odd nights' at Camp David while awaiting the final impeachment vote over the Monica Lewinsky affair 'I made Jackie happy by teaching her how to dance', writes Hart, 'she was gyrating in front of me.

