Canadian oilpatch worried by possible Trump border tax on crude

There are concerns in the Canadian oilpatch about whether or not Donald Trump will bring in a border adjustment tax. Canadian oil industry leaders are trying to get a better idea what the impact of a new import tax in the United States would be on Canada's energy sector if the Trump administration embraces it.

