Bands Announced for the Clearwater Festival
After recovering from a financial crisis which forced the festival's cancellation last year, Clearwater's Great Hudson River Revival is coming back at Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson on Saturday & Sunday, June 17 & 18. The festival features seven sustainably powered stages with diverse music, dance, storytelling and family-oriented programming as well as a juried Handcrafters' Village, the Green Living Expo, the Working Waterfront with small boat exhibits and rides, the Artisanal Food & Farm Market and environmental education displays and exhibits. Early-bird tickets are on sale now, priced at $70 per day of $105 for an all-weekend pass .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany
|Aug '16
|cindyandben
|2
|Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07)
|Aug '16
|Gibsonownersclub
|48
|Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hugs not thugs
|1
|voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Trump
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|George scwartz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC