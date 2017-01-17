Bands Announced for the Clearwater Fe...

Bands Announced for the Clearwater Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Nippertown!

After recovering from a financial crisis which forced the festival's cancellation last year, Clearwater's Great Hudson River Revival is coming back at Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson on Saturday & Sunday, June 17 & 18. The festival features seven sustainably powered stages with diverse music, dance, storytelling and family-oriented programming as well as a juried Handcrafters' Village, the Green Living Expo, the Working Waterfront with small boat exhibits and rides, the Artisanal Food & Farm Market and environmental education displays and exhibits. Early-bird tickets are on sale now, priced at $70 per day of $105 for an all-weekend pass .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County Nov '16 nelsonsblood 7
News L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07) Sep '16 Psquich 5
Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany Aug '16 cindyandben 2
News Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07) Aug '16 Gibsonownersclub 48
News Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... (Jul '16) Jul '16 hugs not thugs 1
voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Trump 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10) Sep '15 George scwartz 5
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hudson, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,693 • Total comments across all topics: 278,046,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC