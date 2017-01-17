Bands Announced for the Clearwater Festival

After recovering from a financial crisis which forced the festival's cancellation last year, Clearwater's Great Hudson River Revival is coming back at Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson on Saturday & Sunday, June 17 & 18. The festival features seven sustainably powered stages with diverse music, dance, storytelling and family-oriented programming as well as a juried Handcrafters' Village, the Green Living Expo, the Working Waterfront with small boat exhibits and rides, the Artisanal Food & Farm Market and environmental education displays and exhibits. Early-bird tickets are on sale now, priced at $70 per day of $105 for an all-weekend pass .

