ArtBeat: What To See

Andres Serrano: Selected Works 1984-2015 @ The School , Kinderhook. Works by the noted photographer; included in this exhibition are selected photographs from various series including America , a panorama of American society; The Morgue , an investigation of death; History of Sex , graphic images which have been taped to repair previous vandalism; and Torture , his most recent work.

