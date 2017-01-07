Art Gallery Exodus From The West Loop Is West Town's Gain
This weekend, former West Loop art spaces DOCUMENT , Paris London Hong Kong , Volume Gallery , and Western Exhibitions will open the first exhibitions in their new home, the 7,000-square-foot upper level of 1709 W Chicago Ave. The galleries add to the booming density of art in the neighborhood, with kindred spirits nearby including Corbett vs. Dempsey, Efrain Lopez Gallery, moniquemeloche, Patron, Roots & Culture, The Mission and Regards. When rising rent pushed the galleries out of the 845 W. Washington Blvd. building, camaraderie and pragmatism steered them towards the perfect new spot together.
