Upstate NY driver angry after cops mistake mannequin for frozen woman, bust rear window
The call came in from a "very upset" citizen at 8:30 a.m. Friday, telling Hudson police in Columbia County there was an elderly woman in a parked car "frozen to death." Police officers and the Greenport Rescue Squad rushed to the scene of the Subaru on City Hall Place.
