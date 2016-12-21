UK car production hits 12-year high w...

UK car production hits 12-year high with Dec still to go

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Reuters

Dec 22 Britain built more cars in the first eleven months of 2016 than any full year since 2004, data from an industry body showed on Thursday, putting the sector on course to make more vehicles this year than in any other since 1999. Just over 1.61 million cars were made in the year to November, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said, ahead of 2015 total output of 1.59 million units, helped by a 13 percent year-on-year rise last month to 169,247 cars.

