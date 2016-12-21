Trump: Post-Election, Florida Support...

Trump: Post-Election, Florida Supporters Have Gone From 'Mean and Vicious' to 'Cool and Mellow'

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

Records show the Director Sco... -- Police in the upstate New York city of Hudson smashed a car window Friday morning, believing they were valiant heroes rescuing a senior citizen whom a passer... -- President-elect Donald Trump's pick for the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel is drawing wide-ranging reactions from jubilant praise to heated criticism.Trump... - U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Dan Steinkruger today announced that up to 48,000 acres can be e... The anticipated winter storm has forced several schools to make changes to their athletic schedules for Friday and Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County Nov '16 nelsonsblood 7
News L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07) Sep '16 Psquich 5
Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany Aug '16 cindyandben 2
News Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07) Aug '16 Gibsonownersclub 48
News Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... Jul '16 hugs not thugs 1
voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Trump 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10) Sep '15 George scwartz 5
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hudson, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,612 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,871

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC