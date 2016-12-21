Tappan Zee, a critical link in Northeast, hits milestone

The concrete needed for New York's new, $4 billion Tappan Zee Bridge, under construction over the Hudson River, would be enough to make a 1,500-mile sidewalk reaching all the way to Florida's Key West. And the floating super-crane that hoisted 220 million pounds of steel girders for the road deck is so powerful it could lift a dozen Statues of Liberty.

