State Says Hudson River Cleanup Falls Far Short of Goals
General Electric's cleanup of the Hudson River, now years in the making, has failed to reduce PCB concentrations to acceptable levels, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. In a letter to the EPA, the DEC argued that the federal agency should assume control of the cleanup and expand testing beyond the Upper Hudson River, north of Albany, to the Lower Hudson River, which includes New York City.
