Police broke into a car to rescue an elderly woman in freezing cold. They saved a mannequin.

Sunday Dec 18

The elderly woman had a somewhat shocked look on her face, her mouth slightly open underneath an oxygen mask, as she sat buckled in the front passenger seat. The car, parked on a sidewalk, was partially covered in a thin layer of snow.

