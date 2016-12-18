Police broke into a car to rescue an elderly woman in freezing cold. They saved a mannequin.
The elderly woman had a somewhat shocked look on her face, her mouth slightly open underneath an oxygen mask, as she sat buckled in the front passenger seat. The car, parked on a sidewalk, was partially covered in a thin layer of snow.
