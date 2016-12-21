N.Y. man who planned to kill Muslims with X-ray weapon - and help...
In this photo taken June 20, 2013, Glendon Scott Crawford leaves the federal courthouse in Albany, N.Y., after after his bail was revoked. Crawford, accused of trying to assemble a mobile X-ray device meant to kill people at a mosque and an Islamic center, trial began Monday, Aug. 17, 2015, in Albany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany
|Aug '16
|cindyandben
|2
|Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07)
|Aug '16
|Gibsonownersclub
|48
|Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo...
|Jul '16
|hugs not thugs
|1
|voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Trump
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|George scwartz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC