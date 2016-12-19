Lawyers Steal $6-Million From People ...

Lawyers Steal $6-Million From People Stealing Porn

Monday Dec 19

A couple of lawyers have been indicted for an elaborate scam to extort money from those who pirate porn. Paul R. Hansmeier and John L. Steele teamed up to snag over $6-million from people who illegally downloaded the porn that they themselves uploaded.

