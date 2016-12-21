How to Be a Light for Liberty in the ...

How to Be a Light for Liberty in the New Year

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: The Foundation for Economic Education

With the beginning of 2017, what might be a "New Year's resolution" for a friend of freedom? One answer is for each of us to do our best to become "lights of liberty" that will attract others to the cause of freedom and the free society. For five years, from 2003 to 2008, I had the opportunity and privilege to serve as the president of the Foundation for Economic Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Foundation for Economic Education.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hudson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County Nov '16 nelsonsblood 7
News L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07) Sep '16 Psquich 5
Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany Aug '16 cindyandben 2
News Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07) Aug '16 Gibsonownersclub 48
News Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo... Jul '16 hugs not thugs 1
voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Trump 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10) Sep '15 George scwartz 5
See all Hudson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hudson Forum Now

Hudson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hudson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hudson, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,022 • Total comments across all topics: 277,545,916

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC