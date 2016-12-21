Frozen woman in Hudson turns out not to be
As much as this may look like a woman in car, it's not. Hudson police said a caller believed it was, called them and they broke the window to be sure on Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany
|Aug '16
|cindyandben
|2
|Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07)
|Aug '16
|Gibsonownersclub
|48
|Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo...
|Jul '16
|hugs not thugs
|1
|voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Trump
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|George scwartz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC