Frozen Woman' Ends Up Being A Mannequin
Police in Hudson, New York got a call from an understandably upset woman who said there was an elderly woman "frozen to death" inside a car. Officers and a rescue squad arrived and broke a window only to find out the elderly woman was actually a very realistic mannequin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRCD-FM Massena.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hudson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Ridesharing from Columbia County to SUNY, Albany
|Aug '16
|cindyandben
|2
|Store owner charged in sale of fake Gibson guit... (Sep '07)
|Aug '16
|Gibsonownersclub
|48
|Video shows motorist punching off-duty cop befo...
|Jul '16
|hugs not thugs
|1
|voter fraud in Hudson (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Trump
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hudson, NY (Aug '10)
|Sep '15
|George scwartz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hudson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC