Buildings Dept. OKs plans for lux tower at site of Brooklyn Heights Library

Thursday Dec 29

A new 36-story luxury tower at the site of the Brooklyn Heights Library edged one step closer on Tuesday with the Department of Buildings' approval of plans filed by Marvel Architects. Marvel's plans include 34 floors of apartments - including two penthouse floors - exercise rooms, a screening room and other amenities.

