Bargain Hunters Beware: Goodwill Closing Its Croton-On-Hudson Thrift Shop
Two employees at the Goodwill store in Croton-on-Hudson look over some of its remaining wares. The shop is closing its doors for good on Saturday, Dec. 31. Goodwill, the happy hunting ground for the budget-conscious, will be closing its Croton-on-Hudson location in less than two weeks.
