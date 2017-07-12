Howell City & Fire Authority In Talks Over Proposed Station Expansion
Discussions continue between the City of Howell and the Howell Area Fire Authority in regard to plans being developed for an expansion and state-of-the art training facility. The Howell City Council met in early June to approve a standard lease agreement between the City of Howell and the Howell Area Fire Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|CRDL
|108
|Grand Opening Of Love Inc. Resale Store Wednesday
|Jun 26
|moe4den
|1
|Looking for RV spots....
|Jun '17
|Amanda798
|1
|'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Ehh
|2
|ISO kitten
|May '17
|Ehh
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Apr '17
|time
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC