City Pursues Litigation To Demolish Unsafe Structure

Wednesday Jul 5

Litigation is being pursued against a property owner to condemn and demolish an unsafe and unsanitary structure in the City of Howell. While it might not look too bad on the outside from a passing glance, officials say the inside is a different story.

