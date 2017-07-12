City Pursues Litigation To Demolish Unsafe Structure
Litigation is being pursued against a property owner to condemn and demolish an unsafe and unsanitary structure in the City of Howell. While it might not look too bad on the outside from a passing glance, officials say the inside is a different story.
