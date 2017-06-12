South Lyon Woman Sentenced For Escape...

South Lyon Woman Sentenced For Escape Attempt Into Brighton Mill Pond

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

A South Lyon woman who tried to escape police custody by way of the Brighton Mill Pond has been sentenced. 32-year-old Lisa Finlayson was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday to two years and 10 months to eight years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Howell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for RV spots.... Jun 11 Amanda798 1
News 'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14) May '17 Ehh 2
ISO kitten May '17 Ehh 1
john odonnel miller Apr '17 time 2
News Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B... Mar '17 Boycott Howell 1
Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017 Jan '17 KVincent 1
Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 P_Grahl 101
See all Howell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Howell Forum Now

Howell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Howell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Howell, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC