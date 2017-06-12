South Lyon Woman Sentenced For Escape Attempt Into Brighton Mill Pond
A South Lyon woman who tried to escape police custody by way of the Brighton Mill Pond has been sentenced. 32-year-old Lisa Finlayson was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday to two years and 10 months to eight years in prison.
