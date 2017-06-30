Sentencing Delayed For Man Charged In Dog Attack
Sentencing has been delayed for a Howell man facing charges connected to an incident in which his dog attacked and killed another dog. 31-year-old Zackery Bradley was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, however his sentencing has been postponed until August 1st to allow input from the woman whose dog was killed in the February 25th incident.
