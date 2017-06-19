School Officials Say Three Fires Tran...

School Officials Say Three Fires Transition Plan Moving Forward Smoothly

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

With the end of the current school year, the integration of two Howell elementary schools will pick up speed. During Monday's Board of Education meeting, Three Fires Elementary Principal, Robert Starkey, updated the board on the status of the process to close Southeast Elementary School and move its students to Three Fires starting this fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Howell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for RV spots.... Jun 11 Amanda798 1
News 'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14) May '17 Ehh 2
ISO kitten May '17 Ehh 1
john odonnel miller Apr '17 time 2
News Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B... Mar '17 Boycott Howell 1
Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017 Jan '17 KVincent 1
Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 P_Grahl 101
See all Howell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Howell Forum Now

Howell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Howell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Howell, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,636 • Total comments across all topics: 281,989,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC