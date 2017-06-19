School Officials Say Three Fires Transition Plan Moving Forward Smoothly
With the end of the current school year, the integration of two Howell elementary schools will pick up speed. During Monday's Board of Education meeting, Three Fires Elementary Principal, Robert Starkey, updated the board on the status of the process to close Southeast Elementary School and move its students to Three Fires starting this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for RV spots....
|Jun 11
|Amanda798
|1
|'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Ehh
|2
|ISO kitten
|May '17
|Ehh
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Apr '17
|time
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan '17
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC