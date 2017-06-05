Rock The Block Returns To Downtown Howell Wednesday Night
A celebration of music and the local food scene will return to downtown Howell this week. Rock the Block is back on Wednesday, marking the first of three events that highlight local music of varying genres and "best bites" which are samples of the best of the local food scene.
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14)
|May 8
|Ehh
|2
|ISO kitten
|May '17
|Ehh
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Apr '17
|time
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan '17
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
