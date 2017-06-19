Resale Store With A Mission Celebrates Grand Opening
A new resale store opened its doors in Howell today with a mission to help those in need in Livingston County. The Love INC resale shop in The Promenade Plaza at Grand River and National Street is only the second of its kind in Michigan, although the organization, which stands for Love In the Name of Christ, has resale stores across the nation and even as far away as Africa.
