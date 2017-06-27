Public Encouraged To Cast Final Votes In Howell Art Project
There is limited time left to vote for artwork on display around downtown Howell. This marks the third consecutive year of the Howell Art Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Opening Of Love Inc. Resale Store Wednesday
|Mon
|moe4den
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|DFed
|102
|Looking for RV spots....
|Jun 11
|Amanda798
|1
|'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Ehh
|2
|ISO kitten
|May '17
|Ehh
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Apr '17
|time
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC