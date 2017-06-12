Hutchings Elementary Hosts School Gar...

Hutchings Elementary Hosts School Garden Dedication Ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

Students in a local elementary class are learning from the ground up. 2nd grade students at Hutchings Elementary in Howell have been very busy and spent months creating a school garden, where a dedication ceremony was held today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Howell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for RV spots.... Jun 11 Amanda798 1
News 'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14) May '17 Ehh 2
ISO kitten May '17 Ehh 1
john odonnel miller Apr '17 time 2
News Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B... Mar '17 Boycott Howell 1
Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017 Jan '17 KVincent 1
Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 P_Grahl 101
See all Howell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Howell Forum Now

Howell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Howell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Libya
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Howell, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,573 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC