Howell Middle School Students Complete Salmon In The Classroom Project
A program that helps teach about salmon and how the environment and various factors affect them has been completed by local students. Students from Kristie Hannon's 8th grade science classes at Highlander Way Middle School in Howell recently took a field trip to release the chinook salmon they helped raise beginning in November out into a tributary of the Great Lakes.
