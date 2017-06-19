Howell Historical Society To Host Open House At Train Depot Museum
Livingston County residents can take a trip back in time this weekend at an open house event held at one of Howell's historical treasures. The Howell Area Historical Society will hold an open house Saturday at their Depot Museum on Wetmore Street from 9am to 1pm.
