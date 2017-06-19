Howell Art Project Returns, Public Voting Underway
The Howell Art Project kicks off this week, with the public encouraged to vote for artwork around town. Art is on display at local businesses and attractions throughout downtown Howell and the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite piece at each location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for RV spots....
|Jun 11
|Amanda798
|1
|'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Ehh
|2
|ISO kitten
|May '17
|Ehh
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Apr '17
|time
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan '17
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC