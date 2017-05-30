Howell American Legion Asks Public To Help Recover Stolen Flags
A local veterans group is asking for the public's help to recover flags that were stolen over the Memorial Day weekend. The American Legion Devereaux Post 141in Howell says that several of the 65 American flags they put out along Grand River Avenue for Monday's parade were taken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
