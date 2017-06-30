Friday Is Deadline To Meet Peanut Row...

Friday Is Deadline To Meet Peanut Row Crowdfunding Goal

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

Tomorrow is the deadline for a crowdfunding campaign to help transform a downtown Howell alleyway. Peanut Row Alley is located downtown behind the Dairy Queen and Uptown Coffeehouse.

